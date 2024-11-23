Net Income Rises 13.4% At Roussel Uclaf

Excluding exceptional items and on a comparable basis, Roussel Uclaf of France said that its net income for the nine months ended September 30, 1996 amounted to 1.2 billion French francs ($231.9 million), up 13.4%. Not restated, nine-month net income included net capital gains of 1,200 francs and amounted to 2.2 billion francs. The gains are mainly related to the sale of Laboratoires Lutsia in September, and the exchange of Roussel Uclaf participating shares in the USA and Canada in the first quarter. Income also reflects restructuring costs of 200 million francs.
Health care sales grew 9% or 3% on a comparable basis to 10 billion francs. The slowdown in drug sales in France has been offset by the group's performance outside France, particularly Latin America.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze