Net Income Up 45% In 1st Half At R Uclaf

Including a number of exceptional items, French pharmaceutical company Roussel Uclaf's net income for the first six months of 1996 advanced 44.8% to just over 1 billion French francs ($198.5 million). These items included net capital gains slightly over 400 million francs, and net restructuring provisions of over 130 million francs. Restated for these items, comparable net income rose 14.3%.
Sales for the first half were ahead 8.3% to 8.6 billion francs, while on a comparable basis the growth was 4.7%. Health care sales were up 7.7%, or 2.6% on a comparable basis, to 6.5 billion francs.
RU said that group pharmaceutical turnover showed satisfactory growth in most markets, but slowed noticably in France and Japan, where business conditions were more difficult than in 1995. Turnover was also affected by currency in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze