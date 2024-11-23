Net Profits Down At Fujirebio

Japanese drugmaker Fujirebio has announced a decline in net profits for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 1994 of 331 million yen ($3.37 million), a decline of 11.9%, reports Pharma Japan. Ordinary profits were ahead 28.7% to 718 million yen and operating profits were 770 million yen, a rise 63.8%.
Sales in the first half of the year amounted to 11.07 billion yen ($112.87 million), rising 7.9%. The pharmaceutical division posted sales of 3.16 billion yen, which was 16.7% down on the like, year-earlier period. Many of the company's major products were affected by price reductions brought in by the National Health Institute. However, sales by the company's diagnostics division were ahead 25% to 7.09 billion yen, with particularly good sales achieved by AIDS test Serodia-HIV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze