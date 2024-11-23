Net Profits Down At Fujirebio

Japanese drugmaker Fujirebio has announced a decline in net profits for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 1994 of 331 million yen ($3.37 million), a decline of 11.9%, reports Pharma Japan. Ordinary profits were ahead 28.7% to 718 million yen and operating profits were 770 million yen, a rise 63.8%.

Sales in the first half of the year amounted to 11.07 billion yen ($112.87 million), rising 7.9%. The pharmaceutical division posted sales of 3.16 billion yen, which was 16.7% down on the like, year-earlier period. Many of the company's major products were affected by price reductions brought in by the National Health Institute. However, sales by the company's diagnostics division were ahead 25% to 7.09 billion yen, with particularly good sales achieved by AIDS test Serodia-HIV.