NET PROFITS UP 41% AT SYNTHELABO

French health care group Synthelabo reported consolidated turnover in 1991 up 8.1% on 1990 at 3.45 billion French francs ($618.8 million), not including figures for Delagrange and Delalande acquired during the year. Corrected net profits were up 41.5% to 184 million francs.
The group said it expects turnover of 6.6 billion francs this year, with net profit of 368 million francs, of which half would come from its international operations, up from 37% in 1991.
32% of sales in 1992 should come from the general medicine sector, 30% from cardiovascular products, 23% from central nervous system products, and 15% from gastroenterology/urology products.
