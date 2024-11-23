Saturday 23 November 2024

Neuraxis Start-Up Seeks To Streamline CNS Drug R&D

11 November 1996

There is no doubt that in this "Decade of the Brain" the central nervous system has risen to the top amongst therapeutic areas for drug discovery, with the world drug industry spending 19% of its R&D budget in this area. The CNS, more so than any other physiological system, has a bewildering array of potential molecular targets to choose from, and drug firms face a gargantuan task in selecting the winners from the losers.

Enter Neuraxis. This new UK start-up believes it can offer a unique approach to drug discovery in the CNS to pharmaceutical clients, by providing a range of human models of CNS diseases which can be used, in tandem with animal models and in vitro systems, to select the most viable candidates for entry into efficacy trials. The company is a joint venture between applied pharmacological research firm Medeval and Cerebrus, the UK-based neurosciences firm which was formed just a few months ago (Marketletter February 5), and remains one of only two neuroscience-focused biotechnology firms in Europe.

The JV combines Medeval's 13 years of clinical expertise with the preclinical and animal expertise of Cerebrus, and comes up with a combination not offered in a single package by any other firm worldwide, according to Neuraxis' chief executive Stephen Toon.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze