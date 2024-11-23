Neurex Corp: Using Tarantula Venom

- Neurex Corp has reported the discovery of the first of a new class ofcompounds isolated from the venom of the African tarantula, Hysterocrates gigas, to treat brain and neurological disorders. The compound, called SNX-482, is a selective inhibitor of R-type calcium channels, which are thought to have an important role in neural communication. Preliminary animal experiments have demonstrated that the compound may be of therapeutic value. Neurex' SNX-111, derived from the venom of a carnivorous marine snail, is a selective blocker of N-type calcium channels, which also have important neural functions. This compound is in Phase III trials for chronic and malignant pain, acute post-surgical pain and head trauma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze