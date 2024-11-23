Neurex Corp: Using Tarantula Venom

- Neurex Corp has reported the discovery of the first of a new class ofcompounds isolated from the venom of the African tarantula, Hysterocrates gigas, to treat brain and neurological disorders. The compound, called SNX-482, is a selective inhibitor of R-type calcium channels, which are thought to have an important role in neural communication. Preliminary animal experiments have demonstrated that the compound may be of therapeutic value. Neurex' SNX-111, derived from the venom of a carnivorous marine snail, is a selective blocker of N-type calcium channels, which also have important neural functions. This compound is in Phase III trials for chronic and malignant pain, acute post-surgical pain and head trauma.