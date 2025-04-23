Wednesday 23 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Neurizon Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Neurizon's lead candidate, NUZ-001, is an oral therapy targeting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by inhibiting TDP-43 protein aggregation, a key pathological feature of the disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that NUZ-001 and its active metabolite significantly reduce TDP-43 aggregation and improve motor neuron function. ​

In November 2024, the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion for Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for NUZ-001, offering regulatory incentives and 10 years of market exclusivity upon approval. Neurizon has also submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. FDA to support the inclusion of NUZ-001 in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, with patient enrollment anticipated in the first half of 2025. ​

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Neurizon Therapeutics News

Neurizon strengthens leadership team
18 April 2025
More Neurizon Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
Pharmaceutical
Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
23 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
BMS Phase III ARISE trial evaluating Cobenfy disappoints
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Changes to Innate Pharma and Sanofi ANKET collaboration
23 April 2025
Generics
Russian drugmakers call for new criteria for strategically important drugs
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Regeneron latest to go big on US manufacturing
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
iBio adds to cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline with AstralBio deal
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
NICE recommends NHS use of Opdivo and Yervoy combo for mCRC
22 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze