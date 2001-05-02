Neurobio Tech gets memantine milestone from Merz

Neurobiological Technologies has received a second payment of $2.25million from Merz + Co for achieving goals relating to the neuroprotective agent memantine, currently in a Phase III trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, neuropathic pain and AIDS-related dementia. The payment follows previous sums received by Merz under licensing deals between the company and Forest Laboratories and A/S Lundbeck for memantine (Marketletter August 21, 2000). Neurobiological says that this second payment indicates it is one step closer to the successful launch of memantine.
