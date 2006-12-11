Neurobiological to step up Viprinex production

California, USA-based Neurobiological Technologies has announced the completion of a snake facility and laboratory based in Moorrege, Germany, which is owned and operated by NT's partner, Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH. The site houses snakes that will provide the venom used to produce Viprinex (ancrod injection), NT's potential treatment for acute ischemic stroke.

The two companies decided that it was necessary to create one of the world's few Good Manufacturing Practice facilities for reptiles, sharing the expense of the site, which cost 4.5 million euros ($5.9 million). The plant currently houses 100 snakes and is expected to eventually be home to 1,500 vipers, NT noted.

According to the US firm, the snakes are milked once a month and their venom will be purified at a separate facility to obtain the active ingredient of Viprinex, a venom with strong anticoagulant properties, along with the ability to reduce the viscosity of blood and break-up blood clots associated with stroke. Viprinex is currently being studied in two double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials, ASP-I and ASP-II. Each one is planned to enroll 650 patients and both are still recruiting.