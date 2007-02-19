Neurochem's Ph III Alzhemed trial gets second DSMB go-ahead

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says that it has received a second recommendation from a European Data Safety Monitoring Board, advising that it continues with a Phase III trial of its Alzheimer's disease treatment Alzhemed (tramiprosate). The firm added that the current trial, which was initiated in September 2005, has enrolled 930 patients with mild-to-moderate AD at around 70 research centers in 10 countries. The company also said that a similar, recently-completed study in the USA was the subject of five consecutive continuation recommendations from the DSMB overseeing the program.