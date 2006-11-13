Neurochem's Ph III Alzhemed trials continue after DSMB review

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem has received recommendations from both the North American and European Data Safety Monitoring Boards to continue its two Phase III clinical trials of its lead candidate, the Alzheimer's disease drug Alzhemed (tramiprosate), which are currently ongoing.

In North America, this fifth recommendation by the DSMB was based on the recent review of the available safety data from 1,052 patients who have been on the medication for an average of 12.9 months.

In Europe, this first recommendation by the DSMB members was based on their recent review of the available safety data from 333 subjects with average treatment experience of 1.8 months.