Neurogen And S-P Complete Ph I Schizophrenia Trial

- Neurogen Corp and partner Schering-Plough have completed a Phase Itrial with the dopamine D4 antagonist NGD 94-4, for the treatment of schizophrenia. Data indicate that although the drug was safe and well-tolerated across a broad dose range, it may be more rapidly metabolized in humans than was expected. A number of other collaboration compounds are being reviewed as a possible replacement. S-P has extended the collaboration to June 1998, bringing Neurogen another $3.6 million in research funding.
