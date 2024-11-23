Neurogen Completes Ph Ia ADCI Study

- Neurogen Corp has completed a Phase Ia placebo-controlled study inFrance of its epilepsy therapy ADCI, a mild NMDA antagonist and use-dependent blocker of voltage-gated sodium channels. The compound, which was originally licensed from the US National Institutes of Health and is now licensed to Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories, was found to be safe and well-tolerated across a broad dose-range in human volunteers. Wyeth is planning to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to begin additional Phase I trials next spring.