Neurogen Reports Phase I Results With Obesity Drug

Neurogen Corporation has reported promising results of its double-blind placebo-controlled Phase I clinical trial of its novel neuropeptide Y antagonist, NGD 95-1, for the treatment of eating disorders including obesity and binge eating.

The drug, developed in collaboration with Pfizer, was orally administered to 75 obese patients in a fed or fasted state in one of six doses, and was proved safe and well-tolerated. A maximum safe dose will now be sought, with Phase II trials anticipated to begin in mid-1997.

NPY has proved itself to be a potent stimulator of eating, and in animal studies Neurogen has demonstrated that NGD 95-1 reduced weight gain in normal rats.