NeuroGenesis Established for Nerve Repair

- A new neurosciences company, NeuroGenesis Inc, has been set up in theUSA to develop new therapies for helping repair brain and spinal cord injuries. The firm's technology platform is based on work by Gerald Schneider of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has shown that transgenic mice with an extra copy of the BCL-2 gene could successfully trigger nerve tissue regeneration of the optic nerve, while no regrowth was seen in normal mice. The research was announced in Nature (January 30, 1997).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze