NeuroGenesis Established for Nerve Repair

- A new neurosciences company, NeuroGenesis Inc, has been set up in theUSA to develop new therapies for helping repair brain and spinal cord injuries. The firm's technology platform is based on work by Gerald Schneider of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has shown that transgenic mice with an extra copy of the BCL-2 gene could successfully trigger nerve tissue regeneration of the optic nerve, while no regrowth was seen in normal mice. The research was announced in Nature (January 30, 1997).