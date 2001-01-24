Neurologists favor dopamine agonists for Parkinson's

85% of neurologists are now prescribing dopamine agonists as afirst-line treatment of choice in patients with Parkinson's disease, according to a recent survey by the American Parkinson's Disease Association. This also revealed that 88% noted that PD patients are now taking a more active role in the treatment of their disease.

The survey of current prescribing patterns in PD polled 205 practicing neurologists, and showed that nearly 92% had shifted their prescribing behavior away from initial levodopa administration in the last three years.