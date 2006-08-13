Neurologix licenses GAD 65 gene from Diamyd

US biotechnology firm Neurologix has secured a license from Sweden's Diamyd Medical granting it the use of the glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) 65 gene, which is a component of the core technology behind Neurologix' NLX-P101 gene therapy for Parkinson's disease currently in Phase I development.

The US company will pay Diamyd a license issue fee of $500,000 and will make an annual, undisclosed maintenance contribution from January 2008. Upon commercialization of the Parkinson's disease product, it will also make certain milestone and royalty payments.