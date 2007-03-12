Neuropharm's shares start trading on the AIM

The Ordinary Shares from Neuropharm's recent L20.0 million ($38.5 million) placing have been admitted to trading on the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange. The UK-based speciality pharmaceutical group, which is focused on disorders of the central nervous system, said that dealings commenced on the AIM at 8.00am on March 7 in the ordinary shares issued to non-VCT investors, under the ticker symbol NPH.

Neuropharm's pipeline includes a US orphan drug designation in respect of the use of fluoxetine for the treatment of Autistic Spectrum Disorder (NPL-2008) and, subject to obtaining regulatory approval, is preparing for a proposed launch in the USA of an orally-dissolving tablet formulation during the fourth quarter of 2009.