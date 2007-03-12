Neuropharm's shares start trading on the AIM

The Ordinary Shares from Neuropharm's recent L20.0 million ($38.5 million) placing have been admitted to trading on the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange. The UK-based speciality pharmaceutical group, which is focused on disorders of the central nervous system, said that dealings commenced on the AIM at 8.00am on March 7 in the ordinary shares issued to non-VCT investors, under the ticker symbol NPH.
Neuropharm's pipeline includes a US orphan drug designation in respect of the use of fluoxetine for the treatment of Autistic Spectrum Disorder (NPL-2008) and, subject to obtaining regulatory approval, is preparing for a proposed launch in the USA of an orally-dissolving tablet formulation during the fourth quarter of 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze