NeuroSearch and Abbot intiate Ph II trial of ABT-894

Scandinavian drugmaker NeuroSearch's development and license partner Abbott has initiated a clinical Phase II study with the drug candidate, ABT-894, for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults. The first patients have been enrolled and dosed in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study, which hopes to evaluate the efficacy of ABT-894 for ADHD. The agent is a subtype selective modulator of neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, which had promising effects in preclinical models for pain and other central and peripheral nervous system diseases, NeuroSearch noted.