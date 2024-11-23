NeuroSearch Offering

- Danish neuropharmaceutical firm, NeuroSearch, is planning a global public offering of its ordinary shares in July this year. The shares are expected to be listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange and the offering is also likely to include a Rule 144A placement in the USA. NeuroSearch reported its first profitable year of operations last month, with pretax profits for the year ended December 31, 1995, of 4.5 million Danish kroner ($767,250), compared to a loss a year earlier of 15 million kroner. Revenues for the year were 55.4 million kroner, up 93%.