NeuroSearch Offering

- Danish neuropharmaceutical firm, NeuroSearch, is planning a global public offering of its ordinary shares in July this year. The shares are expected to be listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange and the offering is also likely to include a Rule 144A placement in the USA. NeuroSearch reported its first profitable year of operations last month, with pretax profits for the year ended December 31, 1995, of 4.5 million Danish kroner ($767,250), compared to a loss a year earlier of 15 million kroner. Revenues for the year were 55.4 million kroner, up 93%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze