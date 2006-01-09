Nevada AG: Canada Rx imports "unworkable"

George Chanos, Attorney General of the US state of Nevada, says that state legislation bans the import of prescription drugs from Canada unless they have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Following a request from Larry Pinson, executive secretary to the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, AG Chanos analyzed state Senate Bill 5, which was enacted in a special session of the 2005 legislature to authorize the licensing of certain Canadian pharmacies to provide only "FDA-approved" prescription drugs by mail to Nevada residents.

AG Chanos has concluded that, "unfortunately," this prohibition means that few, if any, drugs sold from Canadian pharmacies can be legally imported into Nevada