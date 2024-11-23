New Antibiotics Plant In Estonia

Estonia's Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas says it hopes to start production ata new antibiotics plant in Kirna in central Estonia this month, reports the Baltic News Service.

Board chairman Priit Kivi was reported as saying that the firm's plant in Tallinn does not produce antibiotics, so the volume of production at Kirna should be considerable. A new ointment production facility has also recently started up at the Tallinn plant. The company forecasts a 48.1 million kroon ($3.4 million) profit this year.