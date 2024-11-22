Friday 22 November 2024

New Approaches To Treating Colds

24 October 1994

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina, USA, have identified a relationship between interleukin-8 and rhinovirus infections. Ronald Turner and colleagues believe that drugs targeting IL-8 may offer new treatments for dealing with the common cold, beyond aspirin and bed rest.

At the 34th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, Dr Turner presented results of studies in which nasal IL-8 concentrations were measured in volunteers after challenge with rhinovirus. "The common cold symptoms produced by rhinovirus infection appear to be a result of the host immune response to the virus, so that interruption of the production of IL-8 during infection may have a beneficial effect on symptoms," said Dr Turner.

IL-8 was detected in cell cultures and cultures of human adenoid tissues, as well as in nasal washes from volunteers. Polymorphonuclear leukocytes migrate to the nasal mucosa and appear in the nasal secretions during a cold, but this white cell response is not seen in infected patients who remain asymptomatic.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze