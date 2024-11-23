New Azithromycin Form Launched In China

Beijing UniPharm Laboratories and Beijing Taiyang Pharmaceutical Industries have launched a new crystalline form of azithromycin, the active component of Pfizer's Zithromax antibiotic, in China. The drug is marketed under the trade name Tailite.
BUL claims, and China's Drug Evaluation Committee agrees, that its crystalline form does not infringe on Pfizer's patents for its dihydrate crystalline version, as BUL's drug has different thermal chemical properties, X-ray diffraction pattern and infrared spectrum. Pfizer was granted pharmaceutical administrative protection earlier this year in China. Beijing Taiyang manufactures Tailite for BUL, which launched the drug on November 8.
