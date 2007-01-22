New boss may make job cuts at Pfizer

Jeffery Kindler, the new chief executive of USA based drug giant Pfizer, may be about to announce a series of job cuts according to speculation reported in the Wall Street Journal. The cutbacks could form part of Mr Kindler's predicted overhaul of the firm, which analysts believe will see it change its approach to drug development, manufacture and marketing.
The news follows a similar story in the Boston Globe, which forecast that the firm may reduce its annual spending $2.0 billion by carrying out a 10% cut in staffing levels. In the article, Deutsche Bank analyst Barbara Ryan is quoted as saying that the company may announce the cuts at its upcoming analyst meeting, scheduled for January 22.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze