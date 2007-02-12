New cancer institute opened in UK

The Cancer Research UK Cambridge Research Institute, a unique partnership between the University of Cambridge and Cancer Research UK, was opened on February 2 by Her Majesty The Queen, who is patron of the charity.
The Institute, housed in the recently-completed Li Ka Shing Centre on the Addenbrooke's Hospital site in Cambridge, will be dedicated to state-of-the-art research into the causes of cancer, and developing new treatments and bringing them to the clinic to benefit cancer patients.
More than 300 scientists in up to 30 research groups will be based at the Institute. They will be led by Bruce Ponder, director, and Li Ka Shing, professor of oncology, whose research covers the genetics of breast cancer, and Fiona Watt, deputy director and holder of the Herschel Smith Professorship of Molecular Genetics, who studies the link between stem cells and cancer. Other research at the Institute will range from cell biology to imaging and experimental medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze