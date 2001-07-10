New clinical compensation scheme for UK's NHS

UK Health Secretary Alan Milburn has announced plans for thebiggest-ever overhaul of the system of National Health Service clinical negligence compensation. The issues and ideas which will be explored will include: no-fault compensation; structured settlements; schemes with fixed tariffs for specific injuries; and greater use of mediation or other ways of resolving disputes.

The current system, which has not been reviewed for 20 years, does not work for either the NHS patients or its staff, said Mr Milburn, adding that "it is lengthy and gruelling for both. Very often it ends up paying more out in legal fees than in damages to patients."