New clinical compensation scheme for UK's NHS

UK Health Secretary Alan Milburn has announced plans for thebiggest-ever overhaul of the system of National Health Service clinical negligence compensation. The issues and ideas which will be explored will include: no-fault compensation; structured settlements; schemes with fixed tariffs for specific injuries; and greater use of mediation or other ways of resolving disputes.
The current system, which has not been reviewed for 20 years, does not work for either the NHS patients or its staff, said Mr Milburn, adding that "it is lengthy and gruelling for both. Very often it ends up paying more out in legal fees than in damages to patients."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze