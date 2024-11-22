NEW CLINICAL VIROLOGY JOURNAL REVIEWED

Addressing the challenges posed by viruses to the medical community and society will be an ongoing feature of Virus & Life, a journal launched recently at the 5th International Conference on Antiviral Research in Vancouver, Canada. V&L is unique in being the only international journal to cover all aspects of clinical virology for specialists and clinicians working in the virology field, as well as those who treat patients infected with viral diseases, according to its publisher, The Medicine Group.

Clinical and basic research in virology is in a state of intense development which results in a time lag before new findings are incorporated into clinical practice, says the journal's medical editor, Nicholas Bell. "Virus & Life aims to shorten this gap by disseminating new information in a comprehensive and useful form to clinicians," he told the Marketletter.

All V&L articles are commissioned by an independent editorial board and written by international virology specialists. Funding for the quarterly publication has been provided by an educational grant from SmithKline Beecham. As a company at the forefront of antiviral research, SB says the investment is part of its commitment to continuing medical information and post-graduate research in this rapidly advancing field.