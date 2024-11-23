New Company Formed By Nycomed Imaging

Nycomed Imaging, a subsidiary of Hafslund Nycomed of Norway, and Norway's Institute for Energy Technology have founded a new company, Isopharma, which will research, develop, produce and sell radioactive health care products.
NI said that it has decided to engage actively in nuclear medicine and therefore sees IFE as a natural partner in this cooperation. IFE is the largest research institute for nuclear technology and energy research in Norway. Isopharma was set up on March 29 this year, with the formal transaction of the establishment and 20 employees from IFE taking place on September 1, 1996.
