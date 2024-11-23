New Data With Glaxo Wellcome's Raxar

Glaxo Wellcome has dislosed new data from studies of its broad-spectrumfluoroquinolone antibiotic, Raxar (grepafloxacin).

In one Phase III study, 656 patients with acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis received seven-10 days of oral therapy with Raxar 400mg once daily, Raxar 600mg once daily, or amoxicillin 500mg three times daily. Raxar was found to be clinically as effective as amoxicillin in treating the disease, but was significantly more microbiologically effective.

A study of the antibacterial activity of Raxar against over 1,200 strains, showed that all strains were susceptible to the drug. Against H influenzae and H parainfluenzae, Moxarella catarrhalis and Klebisella pneumoniae, Raxar was more active than cefixime, amoxicillin, roxithromycin, and had comparable activity to ciprofloxacin.