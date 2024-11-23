New Data With Glaxo Wellcome's Raxar

Glaxo Wellcome has dislosed new data from studies of its broad-spectrumfluoroquinolone antibiotic, Raxar (grepafloxacin).
In one Phase III study, 656 patients with acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis received seven-10 days of oral therapy with Raxar 400mg once daily, Raxar 600mg once daily, or amoxicillin 500mg three times daily. Raxar was found to be clinically as effective as amoxicillin in treating the disease, but was significantly more microbiologically effective.
A study of the antibacterial activity of Raxar against over 1,200 strains, showed that all strains were susceptible to the drug. Against H influenzae and H parainfluenzae, Moxarella catarrhalis and Klebisella pneumoniae, Raxar was more active than cefixime, amoxicillin, roxithromycin, and had comparable activity to ciprofloxacin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze