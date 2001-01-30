New deals extend Pyrosequencing AB's global market access

Uppsala, Sweden-based Pyrosequencing AB has entered into new distributoragreements for its PSQ 96 System, which it says is the first commercially-available, dedicated sequencing system for applied genetic analysis. The new agreements cover: eastern and central Europe through HVD; Spain and Portugal with IZASA SA; and Italy, which will be targeted by BioSense Srl.
The company says it will continue to maintain its own distribution in the major markets, and notes that the recent addition of a direct sales force in France completes that undertaking alongside the USA, UK, Scandinavia and Germany. For more information, visit the company's web site: www.pyrosequencing.com.
