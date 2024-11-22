NEW DELIVERY SYSTEM FROM ALZA

Palo Alto, California-based Alza Corp has announced that it is currently developing a new oral dosage drug delivery system, the "push-pill osmotic system."
Addressing security analysts at the recent Alex Brown & Sons' 17th Annual Health Care Seminar in Baltimore, Alza's chief executive, Martin Gerstel, noted that a development program for a once-daily oral formulation of Warner-Lambert's hypolipemic gemfibrozil utilizing the new push-pill delivery system is underway. The new formulation will provide 24 hours of controlled release of the drug after a single oral dosage, and it is envisaged as a follow-on to Lopid SR.
Alza reports that the oral push-pill system has been designed specifically to deliver large quantities of insoluble drugs on a once-a-day basis. The system has the capability of providing drug release at a constant rate, or of programming the drug release profile to provide delayed, patterned or pulsatile release.
