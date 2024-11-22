New Developments At Roberts

Roberts Pharmaceutical has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its Pro-Amatine (midodrine HCl) tablets without promotion for the treatment of orthostatic hypotension associated with autonomic failure of unrestricted etiology.

The company reports that distribution of the compound, which is still classed as an investigational drug, is an acknowledgement by the FDA of its utility. The product has already received regulatory approval in Canada (as Amatine) and Ireland (as Midon).

Two New Agreements Signed Roberts has also signed two new agreements with Merck & Co and Columbia Laboratories. The first of these is an exclusive marketing, sales and distribution deal for Noroxin (norfloxacin), a broad-spectrum antibiotic indicated for the treatment of urinary tract infections. Roberts will assume all marketing, pricing and promotional activities for the drug, and as a result will increase its US sales force by 30%-40% to actively promote it. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.