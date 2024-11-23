New Division Created At PhRMA

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has created anew division to expand and improve its policy-making and strategic planning capacity.

Director of health policy Steven Cole has been promoted to head the new division, becoming vice president for policy. He will report directly to executive vice president for policy and strategic affairs, Judy Bello, and work closely with Gary Persinger's research and information services division in an integrated team approach to research-based policy analysis, a PhRMA spokesman told the Marketletter.

The PhRMA says the reorganization will allow the research and policy team to develop a coordinated approach to any legislative proposals, allowing for international, federal and state implications.