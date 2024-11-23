New Dutch OTC Regulations Viewed

On January 1, 1996, the Netherlands abolished the UA category of non-prescription medicines to be supplied by a pharmacist only, leaving only the prescription-only and over-the-counter categories. A number of products have still to be reclassified, but this is expected to be completed by October 1, according to Dr A Broekmans, president of the Dutch drug registration agency.
Speaking at a seminar organized by HCP this month, Dr Broekmans noted that while this development will have effects on patient packs and consumer advertising, he did not expect dramatic changes. Nor did Dr C de Vos, director of medicines supply at the Dutch Ministry of health, who did not think a large number of products will go OTC. He forecast that pharmacists will maintain strong relations with their patients, while druggists could play a role in supplying doctor-prescribed OTCs; this latter move would necessitate changes in health insurance.
Dutch Market Share Currently Low John Ball, vice president of Warner Wellcome Europe and chairman of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association (AESGP)'s economic affairs committee, forecast that the market share of OTCs would rise, noting that in germany and France they account for double the percentage of health care as in the Netherlands. He forecast that pharmacists will take a greater role in routine diagnosis and advice to patients. Responsible self-medication could reduce collective social security spending, and produce direct savings for the consumer from reduced copayments, and indirect savings as a result of a reduction in complementary insurance contributions.
