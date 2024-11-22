New EFPIA Data On the European Pharma Industry

The table below is reproduced from the 1995 issue of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Association's EFPIA In Figures publication, to be published shortly. This report contains the most recent data on European drug industry activities within the 16 countries represented in the EFPIA through some 2,100 companies.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the main assets of the European economy, says the EFPIA, noting that among the world's top 10 drug companies, seven are European. The industry is also playing a leading role in social progress, it adds, pointing to the fact that in 1994 the industry will have invested more than 10.5 billion Ecu ($14 billion) in R&D.

Key data on the pharmaceutical industry in EFPIA countries - (15 EU countries ex Luxembourg and inc Norway and Switzerland) Industry (EFPIA total) 1985 1990 1993 Production 39,821 63,680 79,008 Exports (to non-EFPIA countries) 7,061 9,485 14,392 Imports (from non-EFPIA countries) 1,877 2,460 4,010 Trade balance 5,184 7,025 10,382 R&D expenditure 4,310 7,607 9,868 Employment (units) 449,873 509,497 539,528 R&D employment (units) na 76,271 80,961 Pharmaceutical market value at manufacturers' price 27,576 42,828 52,274 Pharmaceutical market value at retail price 43,714 69,818 85,508 Amount of spending on pharmaceuticals actually 26,711 42,878 52,045 reimbursed by the state Source: EFPIA all values in Ecu million