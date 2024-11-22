Friday 22 November 2024

New EFPIA Data On the European Pharma Industry

4 June 1995

The table below is reproduced from the 1995 issue of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Association's EFPIA In Figures publication, to be published shortly. This report contains the most recent data on European drug industry activities within the 16 countries represented in the EFPIA through some 2,100 companies.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the main assets of the European economy, says the EFPIA, noting that among the world's top 10 drug companies, seven are European. The industry is also playing a leading role in social progress, it adds, pointing to the fact that in 1994 the industry will have invested more than 10.5 billion Ecu ($14 billion) in R&D.

Key data on the pharmaceutical industry in EFPIA countries - (15 EU countries ex Luxembourg and inc Norway and Switzerland) Industry (EFPIA total) 1985 1990 1993 Production 39,821 63,680 79,008 Exports (to non-EFPIA countries) 7,061 9,485 14,392 Imports (from non-EFPIA countries) 1,877 2,460 4,010 Trade balance 5,184 7,025 10,382 R&D expenditure 4,310 7,607 9,868 Employment (units) 449,873 509,497 539,528 R&D employment (units) na 76,271 80,961 Pharmaceutical market value at manufacturers' price 27,576 42,828 52,274 Pharmaceutical market value at retail price 43,714 69,818 85,508 Amount of spending on pharmaceuticals actually 26,711 42,878 52,045 reimbursed by the state Source: EFPIA all values in Ecu million

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze