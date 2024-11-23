New European Drug Index Launched

The European Society of Clinical Pharmacy has published a new edition ofits European Drug Index, which provides a quick reference by trade name of drugs available on the market in 22 European countries. The Index is available as a book and Microsoft Windows-compatible CD-ROM.

The fourth edition of the Index now includes data from three new countries; Rumania, Russia and Turkey. The format has not changed significantly from previous editions, and includes an alphabetical listing by trade name, followed by the manufacturer, dosage forms, and strength, volume and generic names of the active principles. The entry is concluded where possible by the World Health Organization's ATC (Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical) classification and a code for the country of origin, and there is a dictionary which gives English translations for the names of commonly-used dosage forms in other languages.

The European Drug Index 4th revised edition is available at a prepublication price of 298 Deutschemarks (around $175) until June 30, and 348 marks thereafter. The CD-ROM format costs 490 marks. For details contact Deutscher Apotheker Verlag. Phone: +49 711 2582-341 or +49 711 2582 343; Fax: +49 711 2582 290.