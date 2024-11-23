New Firm ITI Joins R-PR Gencell

IntraImmune Therapies Inc has joined the R-PR Gencell network, a division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, to help accelerate the development of ITI's innovative intrabody, or intracellular antibody, technology. The partnership will also provide R-PR Gencell with access to a non-viral gene therapy transfer system, according to the companies.
ITI was formed by Wayne Marasco of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School. Dr Marasco will be chairman of the scientific advisory board of ITI.
The goal of Dr Marasco and his team is to modify genetically human cells to produce identical antibodies that remain inside the cell. These intrabodies are then directed to a specific location within a cell so they can block harmful proteins.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze