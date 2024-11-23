New Firm ITI Joins R-PR Gencell

IntraImmune Therapies Inc has joined the R-PR Gencell network, a division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, to help accelerate the development of ITI's innovative intrabody, or intracellular antibody, technology. The partnership will also provide R-PR Gencell with access to a non-viral gene therapy transfer system, according to the companies.

ITI was formed by Wayne Marasco of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School. Dr Marasco will be chairman of the scientific advisory board of ITI.

The goal of Dr Marasco and his team is to modify genetically human cells to produce identical antibodies that remain inside the cell. These intrabodies are then directed to a specific location within a cell so they can block harmful proteins.