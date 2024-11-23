New German Health Charges From July 1

The third stage of the German health service reform comes into effect onJuly 1, following a 343-vote majority for the measures in parliament.
Patients will have to pay 5 Deutschemarks ($2.88) extra, and insured people, whose health funds have proposed contribution rate rises after March 11, will have to pay 1 mark for every 0.1% increase in contribution rates per item of medical treatment. For drug prescriptions, patients will have to pay nine, 11 or 13 marks according to pack size, and contribute to their transport and surgical treatment costs.
Western German patients will have to pay 17 marks per day for a hospital stay, and eastern Germans 14 marks per day. Patient charges have also been raised for items such as massage and physiotherapy. However, patients will also have the right to quit their health fund if it becomes more expensive, and sign up with another.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze