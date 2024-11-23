New German Health Charges From July 1

The third stage of the German health service reform comes into effect onJuly 1, following a 343-vote majority for the measures in parliament.

Patients will have to pay 5 Deutschemarks ($2.88) extra, and insured people, whose health funds have proposed contribution rate rises after March 11, will have to pay 1 mark for every 0.1% increase in contribution rates per item of medical treatment. For drug prescriptions, patients will have to pay nine, 11 or 13 marks according to pack size, and contribute to their transport and surgical treatment costs.

Western German patients will have to pay 17 marks per day for a hospital stay, and eastern Germans 14 marks per day. Patient charges have also been raised for items such as massage and physiotherapy. However, patients will also have the right to quit their health fund if it becomes more expensive, and sign up with another.