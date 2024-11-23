New Global Organization At Pfizer

From January 1, 1997, Pfizer's US pharmaceuticals group and its international pharmaceuticals group will be managed as a single global business to form the Pfizer Pharmaceuticals group.

The new organization will be headed by Henry McKinnell, vice president of Pfizer Inc (see page 28). Dr McKinnell said: "the new Pfizer Pharmaceuticals group will...enhance our global effectiveness while maintaining the unwavering concentration of individual country operations in their markets. I believe our leadership in these areas will allow us to achieve our goal of making Pfizer the world's premier, research-based health care company."