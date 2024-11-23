New Guideline On Xenotransplantation Issued By US Health Bodies

New draft guidelines for xenotransplantation, and specifically the transplantation of animal tissue and organs into the human body, have been drawn up by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health, in an attempt to improve the safety of the practice, without compromizing its benefits to patients.
"This guideline represents the consensus of physicians and scientists regarding the best way to move ahead in the field of xenotransplantation," said Donna Shalala, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. It is "aimed at achieving the right balance. We want to protect the public and patients from potential risks while not impeding research into these promising new treatments," added FDA Commissioner David Kessler.
Potential For Animal Donors? Xenotransplantation refers to the use of living cells from other species in transplantation procedures, an attractive proposition given the lack of human donor organs, and which has been facilitated by advances in biotechnology. The cells of the animal may be used, for example, when a bridge organ is needed or when animal cells may provide a particular benefit to the patient.
