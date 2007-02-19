New health benefits reported for cherries

The US cherry industry has launched a consumer education campaign and unveiled a paper entitled, The Cherry Nutrition Report, which is the first compendium of peer-reviewed cherry-related studies, and attests to the surprisingly high levels of antioxidants in tart cherries. The report also reviews research that links cherries to a variety of health benefits - from easing the pain of arthritis and gout to potentially offering protection against heart disease and some cancers.
For decades, cherries have quietly grown a devoted fan base of arthritis sufferers who attributed tart cherries, especially tart cherry juice concentrate, to pain relief, according to the Report, which goes on to cite research by Russel Reiter, from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, USA, which shows that cherries not only contain significant levels of antioxidants, but also provide a unique combination of antioxidants that are not found in other fruits. Dr Reiter said: "the compounds in cherries act as potent antioxidants that appear to have anti-inflammatory benefits, which may be particularly valuable for aging baby boomers suffering from joint pain."
