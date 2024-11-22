New HIV Vaccine Tested In USA

Cel-Sci Corp of Virginia and Alpha-1 Biomedicals Inc of Maryland in the USA have commenced a clinical study of HGP-30, a potential vaccine for HIV infection. 15 healthy subjects, who took part in a safety study of HGP-30 three to four years ago, will participate in the new study, according to the two firms.

The vaccine has already been tested in two clinical trials with HIV-negative volunteers in California and the UK. Viral Technologies, a joint venture of Cel-Sci and Alpha 1, owns all rights to HGP-30.