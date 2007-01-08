New IFPMA code of marketing practices takes effect

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations' revised version of the IFPMA Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices has come into effect worldwide on January 1 this year, having been agreed in May last year (Marketletter June 26, 2006). The changes are intended to ensure the "ethical promotion" of drugs to health care professionals and impose "stricter and clearer requirements on pharmaceutical companies," according to a statement issued by the Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered trade association.
Harvey Bale, the IFPMA's director general, said: "the updated provisions of our new Code reflect the industry's concern to underscore that its life-saving products are promoted in an ethical manner." Dr Bale explained that the group's members had been given plenty of time to prepare for the new measures and that expert advice was being made available to member firms and associations to ensure compliance.
