New Japanese panel to seek measures to resolve drug approval delays

The first meeting of a newly-established study committee within Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, aimed at swiftly providing new safe and effective pharmaceutical products, has now taken place.
In his address in the wake of launching the new committee, Hakuo Yanagisawa, Minister of Health, pointed out that "the drugs which have already been approved overseas should be used as quickly as possible because medicinal products are fast-evolving."
Under its remit, the study committee will discuss: clarifying the policy and standard of approval review, and verifying the safety measures on post-marketing; improving the systems for clinical trial consultation and approval review in a bid to quickly provide new drugs with safety and efficacy with patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze