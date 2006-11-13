New Japanese panel to seek measures to resolve drug approval delays

The first meeting of a newly-established study committee within Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, aimed at swiftly providing new safe and effective pharmaceutical products, has now taken place.

In his address in the wake of launching the new committee, Hakuo Yanagisawa, Minister of Health, pointed out that "the drugs which have already been approved overseas should be used as quickly as possible because medicinal products are fast-evolving."

Under its remit, the study committee will discuss: clarifying the policy and standard of approval review, and verifying the safety measures on post-marketing; improving the systems for clinical trial consultation and approval review in a bid to quickly provide new drugs with safety and efficacy with patients.