New Jersey To Vote On Generic Substitution

The New Jersey State Assembly is to vote on a bill to curb thesubstitution of generic versions of Narrow Therapeutic Index drugs, such as warfarin and carbamazepine, in the state.
The National Pharmaceutical Alliance says Assembly Bill 2926 could cost consumers and taxpayers up to $24 million in increased costs. 10 New Jersey-based drug firms - Able Labs, AgVar, Amide, Barr, Betachem, Invamed, Purepac, Schein, Syncom and West Ward - have asked their Assembly members to vote against the bill. New Jersey consumers spend over $34 million on NTI products each year; the state Medicaid program spends over $7.5 million and cash-paying consumers spend over $14 million.
Voting on a bill containing an anti-substitution amendment was delayed in Pennsylvania after pressure from the governor and generic drug companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze