New Jersey To Vote On Generic Substitution

The New Jersey State Assembly is to vote on a bill to curb thesubstitution of generic versions of Narrow Therapeutic Index drugs, such as warfarin and carbamazepine, in the state.

The National Pharmaceutical Alliance says Assembly Bill 2926 could cost consumers and taxpayers up to $24 million in increased costs. 10 New Jersey-based drug firms - Able Labs, AgVar, Amide, Barr, Betachem, Invamed, Purepac, Schein, Syncom and West Ward - have asked their Assembly members to vote against the bill. New Jersey consumers spend over $34 million on NTI products each year; the state Medicaid program spends over $7.5 million and cash-paying consumers spend over $14 million.

Voting on a bill containing an anti-substitution amendment was delayed in Pennsylvania after pressure from the governor and generic drug companies.