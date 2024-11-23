Saturday 23 November 2024

New Jurisdiction On Infringement Of Foreign Intellectual Property Right In

18 May 1997

By Dr Stuart Hudson1

Recent English decisions have paved the way for English courts to apply foreign intellectual property laws to the infringement of foreign IP rights in cases in which the court is "seized of jurisdiction" (ie given the ability to hear this matter) pursuant to the 1968 Brussels and 1989 Lugano Conventions on jurisdiction in cases relating to the European Economic Area (EEA)2. In these cases, if one defendant can be sued pursuant to the Conventions' rules then the potential exists to consolidate in one English action claims against different defendants for the infringement of IP rights existing in different jurisdictions.

An English court could be the venue for hearing a pharmaceutical company's legal action for infringement of its patents for compound/drug X in France, Australia, the USA, Malaysia and the Yemen against a different defendant for each of those countries. However, this ability to consolidate infringement actions is subject to some limitations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze