New Management At Clal Of Israel

New management has moved into Clal of Israel, one of the country'slargest conglomerates, and is taking a hard look at investments made in the pharmaceutical sector.

The previous management invested around $30 million in the sector in recent years. The first major investment was the acquisition of an 11.5% stake in the US firm Pharmaceutical Resources (PRI) for $20 million two years ago.

The new management notes that as a result of the growing competition in the US generics market and the absence of new products, there was a worsening of PRI's results. As a consequence, PRI has decided to implement a wide-ranging recovery program designed to reduce its costs. As a result, Clal has reduced PRI's book value by NIS 29 million ($8.7 million).