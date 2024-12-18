New Predictive Medicine Subsid For Millennium

Millennium Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass, USA, has formed itssecond subsidiary, Millennium Predictive Medicine (MPMx). The new firm will use Millennium's integrated genomics-based scientific and technology platform to develop genomic and proteomic-derived products and services to diagnose, treat, predict and prevent disease.

MPMx is initially focused on two important commercial areas, which Millennium has trade-marked as Pharmacogenomics and Diagnomics. The former will provide an understanding, at fundamental molecular level, of an individual's response to specific drugs, particularly with respect to safety and efficacy. Diagnomics covers molecular diagnostics with highly enhanced prognostic, therapeutic and economic benefits.