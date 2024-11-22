New Production Unit For Zeneca In Italy

Zeneca Pharma Italia formally opened its new production facility at Caponago, near Milan, last week. This major investment program, costing L44 million ($69.1 million), expands current facilities for the manufacture of Zeneca's injectable anesthetic and sedative Diprivan (propofol), the UK parent company announced. In 1993, world sales of Diprivan totalled L204 million, representing 44% growth from the previous year, Zeneca said.

The existing plant was inaugurated in June 1991 with a production capability for 40 million units of ampoule or vials of Diprivan annually. The new facilities will increase the flexibility of the plant in meeting future market demand for all presentations of Diprivan. In addition to the purchase of 13,000 square meters of land, the expansion has involved new production facilities, packing and distribution, warehousing, site infrastructure and services as well as laboratories.

Speaking at the plant inauguration, Barrie Thorpe, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing director, said that the expansion, together with the recent authorization of facilities for Zeneca's new injectable antibiotic Merrem (meropenem) at Caponago, represented a significant step in further strengthening the company's European manufacturing base.